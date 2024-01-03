News / Metro

City earmarks more than US$98 million to help the needy

  19:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-03       0
The fund will benefit 1.07 million people, including unemployed disabled people, those facing financial stress because of illness, and those on subsistence allowances,
More than 700 million yuan (US$98 million) in subsidies will be earmarked for needy people in Shanghai to help them enjoy a warm and happy New Year and Spring Festival, the city government announced on Wednesday.

It is estimated the fund will benefit 1.07 million people in the city, including disabled people who are unemployed, those facing financial stress because of illness, and families living on subsistence allowances, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

In total, 752 million yuan will be earmarked.

Meanwhile, the city will step up efforts to help beggars, the homeless, and those in need when the mercury plummets, according to the city government.

Needy students, women, employees, and elderly and disabled people will get assistance from bodies such as the Shanghai Education Commission, the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation, the Red Cross Society of China's Shanghai branch, and the Shanghai Charity Foundation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
