News / Metro

Forecasters warn of blanket of fog expected to envelop the city

Yang Meiping
Zhu Yuting
Yang Meiping Zhu Yuting
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
As a cold front moves away, light rain on Tuesday night is expected to lead to fog on Wednesday, with visibility less than 500 meters, and less than 200 meters in some areas.
Yang Meiping
Zhu Yuting
Yang Meiping Zhu Yuting
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0

Residents in Shanghai may have to prepare for another round of bad weather as forecasters predict foggy and hazy conditions to blanket the city over the next 24 hours.

With a cold front moving away, Tuesday, the first workday of 2024 was sunny and temperatures rose back to over 10 degrees Celsius. The benchmark Xujiahui weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 11.6 degrees.

Forecasters said there will be light rain on Tuesday night, leading to foggy weather on Wednesday, with visibility expected to be less than 500 meters, and even less than 200 meters in some areas.

The city's environmental protection bureau has warned of potential PM2.5 pollution during the period. The worst pollution level is predicted to occur between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, reaching 145-155 micrograms per cubic meter.

Officials have advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible and follow basic safety precautions during the period of high pollution and low visibility. Motorists and other commuters have been urged to be extra cautious, especially those who lack experience of driving in foggy conditions.

From Thursday afternoon, air quality will improve and visibility increase. Temperatures will climb to about 14 degrees on Friday and Saturday with short periods of drizzle.

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday, bringing down temperatures again. Next Monday will see the lowest temperature drop to about 2 degrees, but the mercury will bounce back on Tuesday, said forecasters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     