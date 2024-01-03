News / Metro

Construction begins on Shanghai Buddhist Museum project

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:10 UTC+8, 2024-01-03       0
Inaugural Buddhist museum and preservation of one of the city's earliest public schools among 18 key construction projects in Putuo with a total investment of 35.7 billion yuan.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:10 UTC+8, 2024-01-03       0
Construction begins on Shanghai Buddhist Museum project
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the renovated Jade Buddha Temple and Shanghai Buddhist Museum in Putuo.

Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple is building the city's inaugural Buddhist museum, while also preserving one of its earliest public schools, all within its historic premises.

Construction on the project began on Wednesday among 18 key construction projects in Putuo District with a total investment of 35.7 billion yuan (US$5 billion).

The plans include rebuilding the Juequn Building in the temple for the construction of the Shanghai Buddhist Museum. The temple will also build a Buddhist culture research and promotion center.

The Huatong Public School, or the Public School for Chinese, within the temple will be preserved and open to the public. The whole project will be completed by December 2029.

Construction begins on Shanghai Buddhist Museum project
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of what the renovated Jade Buddha Temple and Shanghai Buddhist Museum will look like when completed.

Established in 1904, the school offered separate Chinese and Western curricula, including English, math, physics and chemistry. During the Liberation War, its successor, Jinyuan Middle School, became a hub for anti-imperialist activities led by the Communist Party of China.

Having a history of 140 years, the temple is a key national Buddhist temple and an important cultural landmark and popular tourist attraction.

The project will enhance the unique charm of the temple as a cultural landmark and elevate the historical and cultural experience of the area, the Putuo government said.

Other Putuo projects cover municipal roads, public green spaces, education, public services, commercial offices, affordable housing, residential houses and industrial development.

Construction begins on Shanghai Buddhist Museum project
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the Public School for Chinese when the project is completed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Jade Buddha Temple
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     