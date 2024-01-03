Construction begins on Shanghai Buddhist Museum project

Inaugural Buddhist museum and preservation of one of the city's earliest public schools among 18 key construction projects in Putuo with a total investment of 35.7 billion yuan.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple is building the city's inaugural Buddhist museum, while also preserving one of its earliest public schools, all within its historic premises.

Construction on the project began on Wednesday among 18 key construction projects in Putuo District with a total investment of 35.7 billion yuan (US$5 billion).

The plans include rebuilding the Juequn Building in the temple for the construction of the Shanghai Buddhist Museum. The temple will also build a Buddhist culture research and promotion center.

The Huatong Public School, or the Public School for Chinese, within the temple will be preserved and open to the public. The whole project will be completed by December 2029.

Ti Gong

Established in 1904, the school offered separate Chinese and Western curricula, including English, math, physics and chemistry. During the Liberation War, its successor, Jinyuan Middle School, became a hub for anti-imperialist activities led by the Communist Party of China.

Having a history of 140 years, the temple is a key national Buddhist temple and an important cultural landmark and popular tourist attraction.

The project will enhance the unique charm of the temple as a cultural landmark and elevate the historical and cultural experience of the area, the Putuo government said.

Other Putuo projects cover municipal roads, public green spaces, education, public services, commercial offices, affordable housing, residential houses and industrial development.