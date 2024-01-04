News / Metro

Children's art theater plans more than 200 events in 2024

The ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater started the year with 'Legendary Landscape, Charm Chinese Color,' together with the China Welfare Institute Children's Art Theater.
Ti Gong

Children can watch traditional Chinese dance at the ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater.

The ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater will offer more than 200 performances and cultural activities in 2024, the theater announced at the onset of the new year.

It started the year with an activity titled "Legendary Landscape, Charm Chinese Color," in cooperation with the Children's Art Theater of the China Welfare Institute, which achieved sold out for five consecutive shows during the New Year's holiday.

The activity led children through the 5,000-year journey of Chinese culture, utilizing forms such as intangible cultural heritage performances, relic stories, and traditional games.

Children's art theater plans more than 200 events in 2024
Ti Gong

Kunqu Opera was staged for children at the ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater.

The show brought together top domestic art troupes and academies to showcase eight types of intangible cultural heritage performing arts, including Kunqu Opera, Pingtan-style storytelling and singing, and Dunhuang culture. With dramatic segments, relic narrations, and interactive and experiential activities, the performances deeply immersed children in the traditional Chinese culture.

The theater promises a continued enrichment of children's artistic worlds in 2024. Beyond premium performances, it is dedicated to be the first sensory-friendly theater in China, centered around the core values of love, encouragement, inclusivity, and equality, to provide a full sensory, immersive art experience for children.

Children's art theater plans more than 200 events in 2024
Ti Gong

A performance revives Tang Dynasty scenes.

Notably, the "Wish of Starfish" initiative for children with special needs is set to expand, offering a more inclusive and understanding environment. This includes special seating arrangements for children with special needs at regular performances and the introduction of the first outdoor inclusive children's theater play "Firebird," along with related art education forums and master classes for performers and special educators. The theater also plans to expand the initiative to the rest of the Yangtze River Delta region to benefit more children with special needs and their families.

It also plans to publish a guidebook of theater navigation, with hints on watching performances and interactions, to encourage more families with children with special needs to enjoy theater art.

Children's art theater plans more than 200 events in 2024
Ti Gong

Traditional performances from Inner Mongolia are featured.

The 2024 performance season isn't just about traditional theater, music, and dance performances. It will also include collaborations with international art groups, such as BBC's symphonic concert for documentary "Seven Worlds, One Planet," and the modern dance piece "PLay" in cooperation with the Aracaladanza troupe from Spain.

The theater will also continue to offer shows for children to learn about different ethnic groups in China and enjoy the charm of traditional Chinese culture.

Children's art theater plans more than 200 events in 2024
Ti Gong

The ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater promises a continued enrichment of children's artistic worlds in 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
