Xuhui targets 20 elite incubators by 2025

Shanghai's Xuhui District will develop 20 high-quality incubators by 2025 to improve its science and technology sector.

On Tuesday, the district announced several initiatives to attract and promote high-potential startups and digital enterprises.

The initiatives will focus on creating four important Xuhui industry clusters in the digital economy, life health, cultural creativity, and modern finance.

They include startup construction grants, annual operating subsidies, evaluation rewards, IP financing, and comprehensive services.

The district aims to create 20 high-quality incubators and 30 new enterprise technology centers by 2025. By then, Xuhui would have 1,000 high-tech companies, including 25 national tech giants, the district government said.

The first batch of 11 high-quality district incubators was unveiled in Xuhui on Tuesday. They include the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Industrial Innovation Research Institute, the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator, and the Shanghai International Medical Science Innovation Center.