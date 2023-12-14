Pudong to become TCM demonstration area in Shanghai

State funding granted for program to develop TCM over three years and, in particular, better integrate traditional Chinese medicine with Western medicine and advanced technologies.

Pudong has received financial support from the state to become a demonstration spot to develop traditional Chinese medicine, the only one in Shanghai.

Under the plan, Pudong will be an example of how to inherit and innovate TCM within three years, it was revealed in a conference held on Thursday.

In particular, Pudong will better integrate TCM with Western medicine and advanced technologies to build examples of smart hospitals. Construction of two new TCM hospitals have been put on the agenda.

In addition, Pudong will strengthen efforts to foster more caregivers, nurses and doctors with the strategic cooperation of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.