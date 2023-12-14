﻿
News / Metro

Pudong to become TCM demonstration area in Shanghai

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
State funding granted for program to develop TCM over three years and, in particular, better integrate traditional Chinese medicine with Western medicine and advanced technologies.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0

Pudong has received financial support from the state to become a demonstration spot to develop traditional Chinese medicine, the only one in Shanghai.

Under the plan, Pudong will be an example of how to inherit and innovate TCM within three years, it was revealed in a conference held on Thursday.

In particular, Pudong will better integrate TCM with Western medicine and advanced technologies to build examples of smart hospitals. Construction of two new TCM hospitals have been put on the agenda.

In addition, Pudong will strengthen efforts to foster more caregivers, nurses and doctors with the strategic cooperation of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     