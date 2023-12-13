News / Metro

Plenty of activities to enrich employees' leisure life in Qingpu

Qingpu District General Trade Union will hold public welfare workshops, "cloud" bookstores, and sports and cultural events to boost employees' leisure time and quality of life.
Over the next three years, Qingpu District will host a variety of activities ranging from public welfare workshops to "cloud" bookstores and sports and cultural events to enrich employees' leisure time and improve their living quality.

According to the Qingpu District General Trade Union, which presented its 2024–2026 plans on Tuesday, these events will include lectures and cultural performances both online and offline.

It will promote the establishment and development of general trade unions in foreign-funded enterprises in order to protect employees' legitimate rights and interests and to create a friendly investment environment for foreign-funded companies.

Over the next three years, the district's general trade unions are expected to grow by 8 percent at the grassroots level, with over 350,000 members.

Ti Gong

A baby-care facility at Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone

The Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, which covers 62.18 square kilometers, is located in the Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict and is home to approximately 3,300 domestic and international businesses.

The industrial zone, which was set up in the 1990s, is home to a large number of foreign-funded firms with a high rate of trade union establishment, according to Cao Hui, chairperson of the subdistrict's general trade union.

"As the organization grows significantly, we want to support such establishments in more foreign-funded enterprises, as well as extend our service to other rising sectors and outdoor workers such as sanitation and express delivery personnel," Cao said.

Arte Mundi Group Co Ltd, a floorboard company headquartered in the industrial park, constructed a bookstore covering more than 1,500 square meters for employees, with a selection of around 5,000 books and a coffee bar.

Ti Gong

An employee bookstore at Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone

Reading events are held regularly at the bookstore.

It also offers a four-star baby-care facility to let women breastfeed their newborns privately, as part of the city's baby-care room program initiated a decade ago by the Shanghai General Trade Union.

"We hope to increase female employees' sense of belonging to their occupation," said Yu Hong of the company.

Wang Jinrong, chairman of Jinze Town's general trade union, said integration in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has already been strengthened.

"We will launch a campaign to promote exchanges and host a number of competitions jointly to boost the vocational skills of staff in the zone and deepen their friendship with Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province," Wang said.

Ti Gong

Outstanding workers are recognized by the general trade union.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
