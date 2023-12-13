News / Metro

Daning Park runners on the smarter track

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
Hi-tech installation at downtown Shanghai's largest park measures health metrics like steps, heart rate and calories burned with details available at four points along the route.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
Daning Park runners on the smarter track
Ti Gong

A smart running track at Daning Park.

A smart running track has been installed at Daning Park, the first of its kind in downtown Shanghai.

The five-kilometer track is embedded with Internet of Things and big data.

By scanning their faces at an interactive screen to register, runners can have their health metrics, such as steps, heart rate and calories burned, collected at four spots: the starting point, 1.5km, 3.5km and the end point. They can also check their rankings against all runners.

The route links the park's iconic landmarks such as White Beach and Roman Square, and seasonal flower displays of tulip, lotus and cherry blossom.

At 288 Guangzhong Rd W., Daning Park is one of the largest parks in downtown Shanghai, covering an area of 680,000 square meters, the equivalent of more than 95 football pitches.

Daning Park runners on the smarter track
Ti Gong

Runners can register and have their health metrics collected at the starting point.

Daning Park runners on the smarter track
Ti Gong

Daning Park is one of the largest parks in downtown Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     