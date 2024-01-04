News / Metro

Section of road in Shanghai's Minhang crumbles, no casualties

Liu Chwan-shin
  19:17 UTC+8, 2024-01-04       0
A portion of a road in Shanghai's Minhang District crumbled early on Thursday, leaving a 1.2-meter-long depression or hole and an affected area of approximately 10 square meters.
Liu Chwan-shin
  19:17 UTC+8, 2024-01-04       0
Section of road in Shanghai's Minhang crumbles, no casualties

The collapsed section of a road in Shanghai's Minhang District on Thursday.

A portion of a road in Shanghai's Minhang District crumbled early on Thursday morning.

The collapse occurred around 3am on a west-to-east lane on Shuying Road near Zhongchun Road in the district's Xinzhuang Town, leaving a 1.2-meter-long depression or hole and an affected area of approximately 10 square meters, according to town authorities.

Fortunately, no vehicles or pedestrians were passing by when the incident happened, and no casualties or vehicle damage were reported.

The local government responded quickly, with relevant departments and emergency forces rushing to the site, immediately carrying out on-site safety maintenance and traffic control.

Preliminary investigation showed that the road collapse was caused by the leakage of an underground sewage pipe, which led to the loss of filling material.

The affected road section is a two-way two-lane channel. The public security department has taken emergency measures to close and divert traffic. Currently, one lane of Shuying Road (from Xihuan Road to Dongzha Road) from east to west has been closed, with the remaining lanes allowing traffic to alternate to ensure order.

Zhu Zhoubin, maintenance department manager of Shanghai Jingming Construction Development Co Ltd, said that they plan to start repair work on Friday, with an expected duration of 7 days, aiming to complete all emergency repairs and restore road traffic by January 12.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     