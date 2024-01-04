News / Metro

Hospital's day-surgery service improves efficiency

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:08 UTC+8, 2024-01-04       0
Shanghai Chest Hospital's "48-hour" day-surgery service speeds up medical treatment and improves hospital management.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:08 UTC+8, 2024-01-04       0

Shanghai Chest Hospital has launched a "48-hour" day-surgery service for patients, resulting in faster and more efficient medical treatment and better hospital management.

The average hospitalization time for patients who receive the service is 41 hours, with a 26 percent reduction in medical costs. The Shanghai Health Commission recognized the approach as an innovative method on Thursday when it announced its ten measures to improve medical quality and patient experience.

"We implemented the innovative theory of Enhanced Recovery After Surgery, or ERAS, to regulate and enhance our clinical practice in order to achieve faster treatment, faster recovery, and fewer complications," said Zheng Yue, a hospital official.

"Since launching the day-surgery program in August 2022, over 1,700 people have benefited from it, with no deaths or any serious complications."

Hospital's day-surgery service improves efficiency
Ti Gong

The day-surgery section of Shanghai Chest Hospital

"The rate of discharge 48 hours after surgery improved from 14.5 to 97.5 percent, while eating and leaving bed on the day of operation increased from zero to 71.4 and 98.4 percent, respectively," he said.

"The proportion of patients who received post-surgery intravenous injections decreased from 100 percent to 2.3 percent. All medical procedures are more in accordance with international practice."

"All of the steps we implemented aim to satisfy increased patient demand and improve their experience," said Li Chaohong, another hospital official.

"In response to the enormous number of patients queuing for blood tests in the early morning, we refurbished manpower and successfully cut patients' waiting time in half. We began to offer imaging service every day, allowing patients to undergo scans and obtain results within 48 hours."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     