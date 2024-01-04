Hospital's day-surgery service improves efficiency

Shanghai Chest Hospital has launched a "48-hour" day-surgery service for patients, resulting in faster and more efficient medical treatment and better hospital management.

The average hospitalization time for patients who receive the service is 41 hours, with a 26 percent reduction in medical costs. The Shanghai Health Commission recognized the approach as an innovative method on Thursday when it announced its ten measures to improve medical quality and patient experience.

"We implemented the innovative theory of Enhanced Recovery After Surgery, or ERAS, to regulate and enhance our clinical practice in order to achieve faster treatment, faster recovery, and fewer complications," said Zheng Yue, a hospital official.

"Since launching the day-surgery program in August 2022, over 1,700 people have benefited from it, with no deaths or any serious complications."

"The rate of discharge 48 hours after surgery improved from 14.5 to 97.5 percent, while eating and leaving bed on the day of operation increased from zero to 71.4 and 98.4 percent, respectively," he said.

"The proportion of patients who received post-surgery intravenous injections decreased from 100 percent to 2.3 percent. All medical procedures are more in accordance with international practice."

"All of the steps we implemented aim to satisfy increased patient demand and improve their experience," said Li Chaohong, another hospital official.

"In response to the enormous number of patients queuing for blood tests in the early morning, we refurbished manpower and successfully cut patients' waiting time in half. We began to offer imaging service every day, allowing patients to undergo scans and obtain results within 48 hours."