News / Metro

More than 1,200 proposals received as conference ends

The annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee concluded Thursday afternoon, with Shao Zhiqing newly elected vice chairman.
The annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee concluded Thursday afternoon at the Expo Center.

Shao Zhiqing was newly elected vice chairman of the 14th CPPCC Shanghai Committee.

During the session, 1,201 proposals were received.

Among them were 189 collective proposals made by non-Communist political parties, people's organizations, different sectors of society, and special committees, accounting for 15.74 percent of the total.

The other 1,012 individual and joint proposals were made by CPPCC Shanghai Committee members, accounting for 84.26 percent.

As to content, 532 proposals were about economic construction and 420 proposals were about social construction, respectively accounting for 44.3 percent and 34.97 percent of the whole.

One-hundred-and-five proposals related to cultural construction, accounting for 8.74 percent.

Seventy proposals were related to political construction, accounting for 5.83 percent, while the other 74 were related to ecological civilization construction, accounting for 6.16 percent.

After a strict review, 1,071 proposals were put on record.

This year, the topic of the proposals mainly focused on major works for the city, such as its important mission of building the "Five Centers," promoting healthy and stable economic development, facilitating high-level reform and opening up, optimizing urban spatial layout, promoting comprehensive rural revitalization, building an international cultural metropolis, and continuously improving people's livelihoods and well-being.

The number of collective proposals submitted to the "Two Sessions" increased by 17.39 percent from last year, also with improved quality.

Proposals on record have been sorted and transferred to the relevant government departments for processing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Two Sessions
