CPPCC consults with government employees before end of conference
15:34 UTC+8, 2024-01-26 0
A special on-site consultation event was held during the second plenary session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee.
A special on-site consultation event was held during the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee annual session.
It allowed CPPCC members to talk directly with people from government departments.
The authorities would respond to the questions asked of them at the event.
