News / Metro

Changning launches one-stop service website for overseas talents

Changning District has launched an official one-stop service website to better accommodate overseas professionals as part of Shanghai's broader international services initiative.
Ti Gong

A dozen top professionals were appointed as Changning's talent ambassadors to attract more experienced talents from across the globe to the downtown Shanghai district.

Shanghai's Changning District has launched an official one-stop service website to better accommodate overseas professionals.

The portal, part of Shanghai's broader international services initiative, went live on January 1, marking a new milestone in the downtown district's efforts to provide comprehensive services to foreign talents.

The website (https://english.shanghai.gov.cn/en-HongqiaoTalentServiceCenter/index.html) aims to offer information and services for overseas talents living, working, or studying in Changning, the district government said during a ceremony to award top talents on Tuesday.

The new website expands from 17 to 35 government services and introduces 30 new life services, integrating key functions for overseas talents.

Norwegian entrepreneur Per Askeland, who has been living in Shanghai for seven years, was among the first users of the new portal.

"I appreciate the cultural and artistic event information, which enhance my enjoyment of Changning's vibrant cultural scene," said Askeland, who has recommended the portal to many of his international friends, particularly for its residence registration feature.

Jiang Yuying, a graduate from the University of Melbourne, found the portal convenient in securing a talent apartment in Changning.

"The process was impressively efficient, taking just a week from application to moving in," Jiang said.

The online steps for submitting documents, paying deposits, and signing leases, along with the virtual apartment viewing options, provided significant convenience, especially for applicants still abroad, she added.

Since its launch, the portal has seen 30 applications for student apartments, with 20 move-ins.

Also at the event, Changning recognized and honored 114 outstanding talents for their contribution to the district's economic and social development.

A dozen professionals from them were appointed as Changning's talent ambassadors. They are encouraged to lead and attract more similar talents from across the globe to the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
