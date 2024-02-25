City fair is just the job for those seeking work

A jobs fair in Shanghai with more than 1,000 employers offering over 20,000 vacancies attracted thousands of job hunters over the weekend despite the rainy and chilly weather.

Ti Gong

The event, the first large-scale jobs fair in the Year of the Dragon organized by the city's human resources and social security authorities, took place at the West Bund Art Center in downtown Xuhui District. It featured employers from nine major sectors, ranging from artificial intelligence, biomedicine to logistics and tourism.

Zhang Lan, deputy director of the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said the government launched the jobs fair immediately after the Spring Festival holiday to ensure the resumption of production and services of local enterprises and employment of those coming back from family reunions.

Companies from new industries such as AI attracted job seekers.

Zhang Jiaqing, co-founder and chief marketing officer of large model developer OpenCSG, said he had received dozens of resumes in less than one hour after the job fair began.

"As a start-up foudned last year, we need both algorithm engineers and management staff," he said. "We plan to hire about 20 new employees."

Zhang said many of the applicants were graduates from prestigious universities, including local Fudan University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University and overseas institutes like Cornell University and Columbia University, which was beyond his expectations.

"I think the promising potential of the emerging industry is attractive to the applicants," he said. "The development of AI and its applications, such as ChatGPT, is making the industry popular among young people."

Zhang Mingyu, with a master's degree in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University, was interested in what AI companies had to offer.

"I've taken some internships in the US after graduation last year, and decided to come back to China because I think there are more opportunities here with plenty of companies dedicated to the application of AI technology," he said.

Culture and tourism companies were also a popular area in the fair, with 66 companies including tourism companies and hotels offering more than 1,100 jobs.

Swissotel Grand Shanghai offered 25 posts, including restaurant attendants, bell persons, room coordinators, chefs and sales coordinators.

"We've seen strong rebound in business since last year and the hiring needs have also returned," said a woman surnamed Li, human resources director of the hotel.

Li Xiong and his friends were interested in the position of sales coordinator.

"I think the hospitality industry is a fine choice as Shanghai is taking the lead in China in further opening up, and more and more overseas business people and tourists are coming to Shanghai," he said.

The Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau said at least 2,000 jobs fairs will be held this year to offer more than 300,000 jobs.