News / Metro

New chapter opens on the city's bygone era at Zikawei Library

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:31 UTC+8, 2024-02-25       0
A slew of reading activities will be rolled out in Zikawei Library, Xuhui District, through 2024, which will serve as a window for people to explore the city in a different way.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:31 UTC+8, 2024-02-25       0
New chapter opens on the city's bygone era at Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

A poster of the activities.

A batch of reading activities will be rolled out in Zikawei Library, Xuhui District, through 2024, which will serve as a window for people to explore the city in a different way.

A list of activities was released over the weekend at the library. On a monthly basis, experts and teachers of Shanghai's annals of local history will deliver lectures focusing on various aspects of the city based on historical accounts and materials.

Topics will include coffee cafe history, parks and museums, where Shanghainese watched films in a bygone era, the stories behind Shanghai's sports venues, the history of local railway stations, and the city's shopping malls.

The first session of the series was held at the library on Saturday with Shanghai's folk customs and traditional ways of celebrating the Lantern Festival shared. These covered temple fairs, nianhuo (Chinese Lunar New Year goods) and must-visit spots during the Spring Festival.

New chapter opens on the city's bygone era at Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

A girl's dragon lantern receives attention.

With vivid narration and colorful pictures, the lecture drew attendees into the fun and boisterous world of Shanghanese celebration of the traditional festival from the 1920s till now.

Annals of local history are deemed as "a local encyclopedia" and embody splendid traditional Chinese culture, said Fang Yunfang, director of the library.

Shanghai conducted two rounds of editing of local annals since the founding of the People's Republic of China. About 300 annals were edited, which faithfully and thoroughly record the development of the city and offer a panoramic picture of its politics, economy, culture and society, said Fang.

As part of the series, citywalk reading events and salons will be held.

People can apply for these activities via the WeChat account of Xuhui Culture and Tourism (徐汇文旅).

After opening on January 1 last year, the 18,650-square-meter library located in the core area of Xujiahui, quickly became one of the most popular cultural venues and a new cultural landmark in the city with loyal readers and tourists.

Zikawei is the transcription of the Shanghai dialect for Xujiahui.

New chapter opens on the city's bygone era at Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

The first lecturer Shen Sirui provides English descriptions of the Lantern Festival.

If you go

Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路158号

Opening Time: 9am-9pm (closed on Monday)

Admission: Free

New chapter opens on the city's bygone era at Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

The lecture was popular.

New chapter opens on the city's bygone era at Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

The event attracted children.

New chapter opens on the city's bygone era at Zikawei Library
Hu Min / SHINE

Colorful audio-visual.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui
Xuhui
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     