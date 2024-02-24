﻿
Digital display illuminates Yuyuan Garden

The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair has attracted more than four million visitors so far, boosting Spring Festival holiday sales and the city's consumption momentum.
The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair has attracted more than 4 million visitors so far, boosting Spring Festival holiday sales and the city's consumption momentum.

On Saturday it was lit up with digital figures similar to those of the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony, marking its first digital light show. Audiences can watch the digital lighting ceremony on Alipay.

This year's lantern fair integrated intangible cultural heritage art, immersive experiences, and new technologies like augmented reality and digital figures, enhancing both online and offline interactions, said Huang Zhen, president of Yuyuan Inc.

The event attracted nearly 700,000 visitors during the Chinese New Year holiday, spurred a half increase in sales across the Yuyuan Garden Malls, with dragon-themed products being particularly popular, said Huang.

The Yuyuan Garden Malls proved popular.

The digital lighting ceremony marked the end of the Fosun Family Season, which has generated more than 10 billion yuan (US$1.39 billion) in sales, mainly in the catering, jewellery, and tourism sectors, a 44 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The first Yuyuan lantern fair in Paris has also attracted a large number of visitors, marking a cultural event that celebrates the beginning of the Sino-French Tourism Year and commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France.

The move allowed international audiences to experience the blend of traditional Chinese lantern craftsmanship and new lighting technologies, according to the Yuyuan Inc.

The festival in Paris features more than 2,000 lanterns and three-dimensional digital screens at the Jardin d'Acclimatation, showcasing mythical scenes from the ancient Chinese text "Shan Hai Jing" or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas," with mythical creatures interacting with visitors.

Lanterns inspired by mythical creatures from the ancient Chinese text "Shan Hai Jing" around the Zigzag Bridge.

