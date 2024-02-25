Xuhui unveils prime business zone developments

Key construction projects to develop five major business zones and subcenters in Shanghai's downtown areas got underway in Xuhui District over the weekend.

Key construction projects to develop five major business zones and subcenters in Shanghai's downtown areas got underway in Xuhui District over the weekend.

Efforts include transforming the Xujiahui area into a world-class commercial hub, accelerating redevelopment projects, such as the renewal on the Pacific, No.6 department stores and Oriental Shopping Center.

The West Bund riverside area aims to become a world-class waterfront, enhancing production, living, and ecological spaces by blending technology and industry.

The Caohejing Development Zone is targeted as an international innovation community, linking with adjacent areas to set benchmarks for urban renewal in high-tech zones.

Central Xuhui focuses on transit-oriented transport development, improving transportation networks, and enhancing urban living and working environments.

Huating is envisioned as a city subcenter, accelerating the construction of educational, medical, elderly care, and ecological projects to support urban development.

As a key project, construction began on Saturday on the West Bund Digital Intelligence Center at the core area of the Huangpu River waterfront.

It aims to bring together top teams to accelerate the formation of an artificial intelligence industry cluster.

The project will feature a comprehensive complex with offices, shopping malls, high-end residences, and long-term rental apartments.

The development, in conjunction with the neighboring West Bund AI Valley and West Bund Media Port, will create an "industrial golden triangle," according to the district government.

Throughout 2024, Xuhui plans to develop 62 major projects, aiming to start construction on 2.33 million square meters and complete another 2.28 million square meters.

The district will also transform old urban areas, promote housing renovations, expand green spaces, and enhance waterfront development to create a more livable and attractive urban environment.