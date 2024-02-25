Look forward to sunny Tuesday and respite from cold

It will be cloudy with scattered showers in certain regions on Monday, with the temperature between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's mercury is expected to rise this week after a cold weekend. It will be cloudy with scattered showers in certain regions on Monday, with the temperature between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius.

It will be sunny on Tuesday, but rainy for the rest of the week. The highest temperature next week will be 11 degrees.

The benchmark Xujiahui station recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the coldest daytime on a late February in the past 43 years.

There was rain and some snow on Sunday morning.

The low stayed around 0 or -1 degrees in the city and the high was around 5 degrees.