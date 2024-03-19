New center opens to promote culture and volunteerism

The new site of the Xuhui District New Era Civilization Practice Center at Zikawei Library will host art exhibitions, lectures and public activities aimed at the community.

Ti Gong

The new site of the Xuhui District New Era Civilization Practice Center opened at Zikawei Library on Tuesday. It will host art exhibitions, lectures and public activities aimed at promoting culture and volunteerism among the community.

Regular activities will include policy talks, expert lectures, and storytelling by local talent about everyday life, offering both classes and live broadcasts.

The new center on the third floor of the library at the Xujiahui commercial hub will also encourage over 370,000 registered volunteers in Xuhui to launch regular volunteer services, according to the district government.

The center also focuses on the promotion of haipai, or the Shanghai-style culture and digital technologies to enrich its functions.

Ti Gong

A special exhibition titled "Lin Fengmian's Flower Room – 'Chinese-style Landscape' in Xuhui" opened at the center on Tuesday.

The exhibition, a collaboration between Xuhui and the China Art Museum, showcases the works of Lin (1900-1991), a pioneer of modern Chinese art, highlighting the blend of Chinese and Western art styles.

Lin, who lived in Shanghai from 1951 to 1977 and worked as a painter at the Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy, is celebrated for his contributions to modern Chinese art education and his exploration of the integration of Eastern and Western art philosophies.

The exhibition features 16 replica works, offering insights into Lin's artistic charm and the integration of art and life, enhancing the artistic cultivation and experience of visitors.