Apple Jing'an store readies for opening on Thursday

Apple Jing'an, Shanghai's eighth and largest Apple Store, offers special design, setup, and services for local consumers, Shanghai Daily learned on a media tour before its opening.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Apple Jing'an, Shanghai's eighth Apple Store and its largest, offers special design, setup, and services for local consumers, Shanghai Daily learned during a media tour before its opening on Thursday night.



Apple Jing'an brings the number of Apple stores in China to 57.

Since its first store in Shanghai – Apple Pudong – opened in July 2010, more than 163 million people have visited Apple's seven retail locations in Shanghai.

When the store opens, Shanghai will have eight Apple Stores, ahead of six in Hong Kong and five in Beijing. In comparison, New York city has seven Apple Stores. The store also fits well with Shanghai's strategy to encourage consumption, and a recent commercial zone upgrade in the Jing'an Temple region.

To celebrate the opening of the extraordinary new store, Apple designed a special logo featuring white magnolia, the flower of Shanghai, celebrating the city's innovation and pioneer spirit.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Details of Apple Jing'an:

Apple Jing'an is on West Nanjing Road in the Jing'an District, near Jing'an Temple, a city's landmark. The store is near a grove of maple trees that line the upper plaza, just opposite of the temple. The new store is easily accessible by public transport, including Metro Lines 2 and 7, and is only steps away from the Jing'an Temple Station (Exit 15 is closest).



After entering the store, visitors will see terraces and stairs, eight round pillars to support a circle to form an amphitheater above, with an ancient Greek flavor.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Apple's gadgets lined up one shelf will pull back visitors to the modern world, including the latest iPhone 15s, the new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chips, and Apple Watches.

More than 150 Apple staff will work in the Apple Jing'an store, most of them speaking multiple languages including English, Japanese, Korean, German, Spanish, and Malay. The team can also speak 25 different local dialects to serve Chinese customers from all over the country.

Various payment methods including Visa, MasterCard, and Alipay are supported in the store, Shanghai Daily learned.

The team are well-educated, such as Eva Qian, a woman who was born in Shanghai, studied in Switzerland and previously worked in Apple Stores elsewhere in Shanghai, and in Nanjing.

Like other Apple Stores, Apple Jing'an features service zones like Forum for public learning and training; Pickup Station and Genius Bar with four row spaces, which offers enough capacity for on-site tech support and repairs.

Apple Jing'an also features a Boardroom, a new and unique space among the Shanghai stores. Looking like a meeting room, it allows entrepreneurs, developers, and other small and medium business customers to receive personal advice and training.