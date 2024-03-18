Qingpu celebrates tourism day with discounts, tourism routes

Qingpu District celebrated "318 Qingpu Tourism Day" on Monday with activities that ranged from juicy discounts to the release of spring tourism routes.

Ti Gong

Qingpu District celebrated "318 Qingpu Tourism Day" on Monday with activities that ranged from juicy discounts to the release of spring tourism routes.

The 318 (March 18) Qingpu Tourism Day originates from the 318 National Highway that starts from People's Square in downtown Shanghai in the east and stretches to Shigatse, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in the west.

It is known as the most beautiful national highway of China.

The Huqingping Highway, the Qingpu section of 318, stretches 47.5 kilometers.

On Monday, major tourist attractions in the district including Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Oriental Land, and Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) offered 31.8 yuan (US$4.40) admission to mark the day, and 19 minsu (the Chinese version of B&B) across the district are offering discounted accommodation through March 21.

Ti Gong

Several tourist routes that allow visitors to experience Jiangnan (regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) spring scenery, its profound culture, and the fun of shopping have been unveiled to mark "Qingpu Tourism Day."

Route 1: Explore history

Qinglong Pogada - Qingpu Museum - Shanghai Songze Heritage Site Museum - Fuquan Mountain Archeological Site - Chonggu Zhangyan Ancient Village

Ti Gong

Route 2: Leisure tour and sports fun

Cycle along the Water Park encircling the "Qingpu New City" - Zhujiajiao Ancient Town - Dianshan Lake Rainbow Bridge - Oriental Land - Qingxi Country Park - Cenbu Village - Shanghai Yacht Club & Camp - Shanghai Daguanyuan

Ti Gong

Route 3: Spring Appreciation

Chonggu Huatianli - Hemu Water Street - Meixiang Park - Xunmengyuan Farm - Oriental Land - Shanghai Daguanyuan

People are also invited to sink their teeth into local delicacies such as Xujing tangchao, or soup "stir-fry;" Liantang rice cakes; apo (granny) tea; Baihe strawberries; and Jinze shaomai (steamed dumplings) stuffed with pork.

The newly opened Showay Arts Space for Families in Xujing Town will stage more than 30 international dramas for children through 2024, of which more than half will make their debut.







Ti Gong

Ti Gong