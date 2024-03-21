News / Metro

The stories behind China's 'long' achievements

Experts behind deep-sea vehicle Hailong, Hualong One nuclear reactor and Kunlong amphibious aircraft talk about about the home-grown achievements named after the dragon (long).
A lecture telling stories of China's achievements named after the long (dragon, 龙) has been held at the Shanghai Natural History Museum.

Ge Tong, a main researcher behind the remotely operated vehicle Hailong, explained how it works for deep-sea exploration.

Fan Li, a chief engineer of Hualong One, introduced the domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor which was put into commercial operation in 2022.

Song Yin, one of China's first batch of female rescue helicopter pilots, talked about the importance of the Kunlong amphibious aircraft in fighting forest fires and marine search and rescue.

Shanghai Natural History Museum
