Shanghai Consumer Council promotes TCM and consumer interests

A series of activities promoting traditional Chinese medicine and safeguarding consumers' rights and interests have been rolled out in Shanghai's landmark Yuyuan Garden Malls in Huangpu District.

The activities jointly hosted by the health consumption office of the Shanghai Consumer Council, the Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Trade Association, and the time-honored Tonghanchun TCM Pharmacy include free diagnosis, cultural experience tours, and TCM promotion events at the pharmacy and will run through the end of this month.

Over the weekend, people learned how to recognize fake medicinal materials, and more than 10 children attended a "Chinese little pharmacist" experience tour. They learned how to recognize different traditional Chinese medicine and make herbal beverages.

During the activities, free health examinations and TCM health lectures will be offered as well.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The pharmacy has established a smart ecological tracking and testing system and the tracing code will allow real-time analysis and display on the production base, manufacturing, storage, and consumption of its dendrobe products.

"Tonghanchun TCM Pharmacy is expanding its product category with the launch of dendrobe dried powder and slices to appeal to the young generation of consumers," said Jia Xiaowei, general manager of the pharmacy.

