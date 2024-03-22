News / Metro

Xu Yao sentenced to death for poisoning game firm chairman

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:19 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0
Xu Yao, who was found guilty of fatally poisoning the former chairman of the Shanghai-listed Yoozoo in 2020, has been sentenced to death, a Shanghai-based court said on Friday.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:19 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0

Xu Yao, who was found guilty of the fatal poisoning of the former chairman of the Shanghai-listed Yoozoo in 2020, has been sentenced to death, a Shanghai-based court said on Friday.

Lin Qi, 39, chairman and founder of Yoozoo Games, died in December 2020 after allegedly being poisoned by his colleague Xu, who was detained by the police soon after. The case shocked the gaming industry and the public.

In the case of the defendant Xu's intentional homicide and the release of dangerous substances, he was sentenced to death and deprivation of political rights for life for the crime of intentional homicide, according to the Shanghai First Indeterminate People's Court.

Xu poisoned Lin and several other colleagues because of "company management matters," the court said.

It is not clear whether Xu, formerly Youzoo's chief risk control officer, would appeal.

Shanghai-based Yoozoo declined to comment on the case.

The sentence was fair and would console Lin's soul, Chen Yulin, a veteran gaming executive, said on his Weichat account on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     