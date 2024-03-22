German woman with rare blood treated in Shanghai

Doctors raise awareness of digestive bleeding after seeking emergency blood supplies to help tourist who fell ill on board a cruise ship which docked in the city.

Ti Gong

A German woman who suffered from anemia due to digestive tract bleeding during a cruise has been treated at Shanghai United Family Hospital.

The hospital said the public should be more aware of the risk and harm of digestive bleeding.

The woman had been feeling unwell and when the cruise stopped in Japan sought medical attention. She was diagnosed with a gastric ulcer.

She had gone to the Shanghai hospital on Tuesday when the ship docked in the city. Checks didn't find any active bleeding and doctors prescribed medicine.

However, the following day the doctor on board found her hemoglobin too low to continue the trip and she was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Hospital officials said her blood was RH-negative, very rare in Asia but more common in the West. The hospital contacted the local blood authority for an emergency supply.

The woman received transfusions on Wednesday and Thursday. Her hemoglobin counts returned to normal and she was discharged on Friday.

Doctors said the symptoms of digestive tract bleeding included vomiting blood, and black and bloody stools. People with a mild condition can have no symptoms, while more serious cases can lead to anemia, shock and even death.

A healthy diet and proper lifestyle are important to control and prevent digestive bleeding, doctors said, while those with the problem should watch their diet, avoid excess alcohol, quit smoking and receive timely treatment.