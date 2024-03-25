Shutters to come down on Shanghai's Isetan Department Store

The Isetan Department Store at the downtown Westgate Plaza in Shanghai will shut down by the end of June after 27 years of operation on its prime Nanjing Road W. location.

After over 27 years of presence at the prime location on Nanjing Road W., the Westgate Isetan store will close after its leasing contract expires in June, according to a store notice on Monday.

Shoppers can still use their membership credits before June 30 but their membership perks and e-coupons/vouchers will expire starting from July.

The Westgate Isetan will provide information about follow-up promotional activities on its official WeChat account.

The Westgate Isetan Shanghai opened in June 1997, being one of the earliest presence from Japanese conglomerate Isetan Mitsukoshi Group in Shanghai.

The Westgate Plaza consists of the Isetan store as well as a separate shopping mall section.

Spanning 12,000 square meters, the plaza still hosts a supermarket, a food court, as well as vendors of clothes and apparel, accessories, personal care and health/fitness studios and cinemas. The Westgate Mall, part of the plaza, remains unchanged.

Many lamented the closure of the department store which used to represent premium shopping experience in the city.

"Soy sauce latte" wrote on social media platform Xiaohongshu that the Westgate Isetan was among the earliest to adopt new shopping formats such as supermarkets for imported goods .

The Isetan Mitsukoshi Group will have only one store left on the Chinese mainland – in northern Tianjin City – after the closure of its store in Westgate.