News / Metro

Shutters to come down on Shanghai's Isetan Department Store

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0
The Isetan Department Store at the downtown Westgate Plaza in Shanghai will shut down by the end of June after 27 years of operation on its prime Nanjing Road W. location.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0

The Isetan Department Store at the downtown Westgate Plaza in Shanghai will cease operation by the end of June.

After over 27 years of presence at the prime location on Nanjing Road W., the Westgate Isetan store will close after its leasing contract expires in June, according to a store notice on Monday.

Shoppers can still use their membership credits before June 30 but their membership perks and e-coupons/vouchers will expire starting from July.

The Westgate Isetan will provide information about follow-up promotional activities on its official WeChat account.

Shutters to come down on Shanghai's Isetan Department Store
Ti Gong

The Westgate Isetan Shanghai opened in June 1997, being one of the earliest presence from Japanese conglomerate Isetan Mitsukoshi Group in Shanghai.

The Westgate Plaza consists of the Isetan store as well as a separate shopping mall section.

Spanning 12,000 square meters, the plaza still hosts a supermarket, a food court, as well as vendors of clothes and apparel, accessories, personal care and health/fitness studios and cinemas. The Westgate Mall, part of the plaza, remains unchanged.

Many lamented the closure of the department store which used to represent premium shopping experience in the city.

"Soy sauce latte" wrote on social media platform Xiaohongshu that the Westgate Isetan was among the earliest to adopt new shopping formats such as supermarkets for imported goods .

The Isetan Mitsukoshi Group will have only one store left on the Chinese mainland – in northern Tianjin City – after the closure of its store in Westgate.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Nanjing Road
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     