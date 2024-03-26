News / Metro

New labeling to raise awareness of health and nutrition

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
City health authorities are trialing the use of labels indicating sugar and fat content on drinks to enable consumers to make informed choices when lining up for their beverages.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
New labeling to raise awareness of health and nutrition
Li Yi / SHINE

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention has started a trial to add Nutri-Grade labels to drinks, indicating their non-milk extrinsic sugar and saturated fat content.

It's one of the city's latest measures to promote a healthy and nutritious diet. It has introduced concepts of a healthy breakfast and healthy drinks as well as the practice of labels on packaging to raise awareness of low-sugar, low-oil and low-salt as well as nutrition and food safety.

The Nutri-Grade system has four color-coded grades. Grade A, the lowest sugar and saturated fat, is deep green. Light green for Grade B, orange for Grade C and red for Grade D, indicating the higher and higher content of sugar and saturated fat.

The Nutri-Grade marks are required to be placed next to each drink product on stores' menus.

"We made the grade based on nutrition standards at home and abroad and comprehensive evaluation," said Zang Jiajie, director of nutrition health department of Shanghai CDC.

"Take sugar for instance, Grade A means less than 0.5 gram of non-milk extrinsic sugar per 100 milliliter of the drink. For B, it is 0.5 to 5 grams and C means 5 to 11.5 grams and D means over 11.5 grams."

"The recommended daily intake of added sugar is below 25 grams per day," she said.

Shanghai CDC said it is cooperating with six companies, including Starbucks and Chagee, to introduce Nutri-Grade on drinks.

"So far, the labels have been put up at Chagee and Nayuki outlets, while those at Starbucks are under preparation,"Zang said.

New labeling to raise awareness of health and nutrition
Cai Wenjun / SHINE

The Nutri-Grade is placed next to each drink product at a Chagee outlet in Xujiahui.

At a Chagee outlet in Xujiahui, the Nutri-Grades are marked next to drink products on the menu. Pure tea drinks are labeled A, while those with dairy products are B, some flavored fruit tea and flavored coffee are C and those with cream and milk are usually C or D.

Customers said the nutritional grades can help them make a decision when selecting beverages and arouse their awareness of healthier drinks.

"The nutritional labels are easy to understand and very useful to remind me to choose those marked with A and B," said a customer surnamed Xu.

New labeling to raise awareness of health and nutrition
Cai Wenjun / SHINE

Consumers can now see Nutri-Grade labels at Chagee outlets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Nayuki
Starbucks
Xujiahui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     