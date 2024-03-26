News / Metro

Digital assistants essential in future, conference hears

  19:58 UTC+8, 2024-03-26
Dai Kebin, CEO of recruitment portal Liepin, says the deeper involvement of artificial intelligence in the workplace had reshaped the criteria for evaluation of employees.
An HR digital assistant is essential in a future workplace, according to an industry conference in Shanghai.

At the "Facing AI: Human Resources Innovation Summit," Dai Kebin, CEO of China's leading recruitment portal Liepin, said the deeper involvement of artificial intelligence in the workplace had reshaped the criteria for evaluation of employees.

An HR digital assistant can quickly adapt to the changing demands of employers and provide professional advice based on big data and formulation, which can greatly save efforts, he added.

Doris, an HR robot developed by Liepin, for example, can save about five to eight times the costs compared to a human HR. And she can also accompany employees to grow and meet different challenges in the workplace.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
