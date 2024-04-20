﻿
More than an International Illustration Art Festival

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-04-21
The Deqiu Shanghai International Illustration Art Festival is ongoing at the Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park in suburban Minhang District's Xinzhuang Industrial Park.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.

The Deqiu Shanghai International Illustration Art Festival is ongoing at the Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park in suburban Minhang District's Xinzhuang Industrial Park.

The festival, hosted by the district's culture and tourism bureau and the industry park's management committee, will run through July. It will be the longest illustration art event in Shanghai, with exhibitions, competitions, training and fairs.

It will feature 30 illustration classes and 35 exhibitions, and gather 100 enterprises and 500 illustrators with an illustrator training program, according to Zhao Yong, founder of the Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park.

Zhao said an area of about 100,000 square meters, including the Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park and Shanghai Heating Station Art Community, will be turned into an "illustration town." This will integrate resources and build up platforms for incubator related talent and make Shanghai a hot spot for the illustration industry.

If you go:

Date: Through July

Venue: Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park 得丘礼享谷文创园

Address: 788 Shenfu Rd 申富路788号

Admission: Free

Dong Jun / SHINE

An illustration exhibition at the Deqiu Lixianggu Cultural and Creative Park.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor appreciate illustrations.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Meet up with illustrators.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Demonstrating painting skills.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors can buy creative handicrafts at a fair at the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
