Incredible reading at science books swap

Ti Gong

Local students ran a science books swap fair at the Shanghai Library East Branch on Saturday.

The fair was organized by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, which is close to the library and undergoing reconstruction, to celebrate the World Book and Copyright Day, which will fall on April 23.

The students were from the Luwen Second Center Primary School, the Future Academy of Science and Technology, the Shanghai Shangde Experimental School, the Primary School Affiliated to Shanghai Fengxian High School, and Shanghai Jianping Century Middle School.

They swapped books, and showcased models of rockets, spaceships and other items of China's space achievements they had made by hand.

Ti Gong

The fair is part of the museum's newly-launched reading campaign "Incredible Reading."

From April 16 to 22, five big names – the museum's director Ni Minjing, physicist Chu Junhao, neurosurgical expert Feng Junfeng, Pudong's sci-fi association director Gu Bei, and physics teacher Xia Zhendong with millions of fans online – exchanged their views about science books through videos.

Ni recommended one of the world's foremost nuclear physicists George Gamow's classic "One, Two, Three ... Infinity," in which he made the world of science accessible to the general reader.