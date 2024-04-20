Putuo rolls out IP rights promotion initiatives

Shanghai's Putuo District launched its Intellectual Property Rights Publicity Week on Friday in a bit to bolster the use of IP in enhancing the district's economic growth.

Ti Gong

Putuo has focused on enhancing the ability of local high-tech firms and research institutes to apply and transform their IP into practical production capabilities, said Xiao Li, the vice director of Putuo.

During the event, the National Intellectual Property Operation (Shanghai) International Service Platform and East China Normal University signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide IP protection services to local companies and research bodies.

As one of the first clients, the Shanghai Bangyao Biotech concluded an agreement on a project for applying gene-editing technology in T-cells with the university.

The event also marked the signing of Putuo's first patent transformation insurance and patent pledge financing agreement.

The latest case of IP infringement was shared, detailing an incident from August last year where unauthorized vendors rented out counterfeit Rolls-Royce vehicles for weddings, infringing on consumer rights and trademark ownership.

The Putuo market watchdog took swift action, utilizing network platform data and cooperative investigations to locate and seize five counterfeit vehicles.

Several enterprises and financial institutions were recognized for their contributions to IP rights and innovation in Putuo.