Xuhui aims to become city's flourishing ecological hub

Shanghai's Xuhui District is set to become a vibrant center for floral beauty and ecological innovation with multiple initiatives to transform urban living.

A batch of plans and latest developments were released during a forum hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute on the West Bund waterfront over the weekend, which is part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show.

The forum featured experts from both domestic and international spheres who discussed the integration of refined urban design with sustainable practices under the frameworks of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

The aim is to pioneer new approaches for urban development that resonate with global sustainability efforts, according to the organizer.

The heart of the discussion was the innovative "beautiful streets" project in Xuhui. The project involves a forward-thinking approach to urban renewal that highlights the district's cultural and ecological richness.

Fu Suchen, head of the planning center at the institute, outlined the future-oriented design standards aimed at fostering refined and people-centered urban areas in Xuhui.

The forum also cast light on the broader "Ring City Park" initiative, which positions parks as reflective spaces that mirror societal values towards the environment and act as zones of natural learning and interaction.

As a highlight, the new phase of Xuhui West Bund Natural Art Park has opened in Xuhui's Huajing Town. It offers a 24-hour, wall-free access to the public.

Originally built on the site of the old Huajing Park, this extensively revamped park integrates community-friendly designs with a rich ecological environment.

It aims to create an ideal space for children to learn while playing and for residents of all ages to enjoy leisure time just outside their doors, Zheng Yuying, the chief designer of the park, told the forum.

The park is designed to serve a diverse audience, crafted like an emerald necklace set within the urban landscape. Its facilities cater to a variety of cultural and recreational activities, inviting citizens to tour, explore, and entertain themselves, said Zheng.

A key feature of the park is its "Multidimensional Greenway," which connects ground pathways, pedestrian bridges, and elevated sections into a nearly 500-meter long skywalk.

This walkway links multiple themed areas such as the Hedge School, Woodcraft School, Insect Secret Realm, and Vitality Playground, thus providing a multifunctional space for both tourists and local residents.

The district's efforts have seen significant enhancements in street aesthetics and urban landscapes. It creates exemplary scenes of high-quality living environments across various neighborhoods from Xujiahui commercial hub to Longhua, said Zheng.