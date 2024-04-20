﻿
News / Metro

Xuhui aims to become city's flourishing ecological hub

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  10:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
Shanghai's Xuhui District is set to become a vibrant center for floral beauty and ecological innovation with multiple initiatives to transform urban living.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  10:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
Xuhui aims to become city's flourishing ecological hub
Ti Gong

The design of the newly unveiled Xuhui West Bund Natural Art Park is shared at the forum during the 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show.

Shanghai's Xuhui District is set to become a vibrant center for floral beauty and ecological innovation with multiple initiatives to transform urban living.

A batch of plans and latest developments were released during a forum hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute on the West Bund waterfront over the weekend, which is part of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show.

The forum featured experts from both domestic and international spheres who discussed the integration of refined urban design with sustainable practices under the frameworks of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

The aim is to pioneer new approaches for urban development that resonate with global sustainability efforts, according to the organizer.

The heart of the discussion was the innovative "beautiful streets" project in Xuhui. The project involves a forward-thinking approach to urban renewal that highlights the district's cultural and ecological richness.

Fu Suchen, head of the planning center at the institute, outlined the future-oriented design standards aimed at fostering refined and people-centered urban areas in Xuhui.

The forum also cast light on the broader "Ring City Park" initiative, which positions parks as reflective spaces that mirror societal values towards the environment and act as zones of natural learning and interaction.

Xuhui aims to become city's flourishing ecological hub
Ti Gong

A beautiful pocket garden on the West Bund for the 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show.

As a highlight, the new phase of Xuhui West Bund Natural Art Park has opened in Xuhui's Huajing Town. It offers a 24-hour, wall-free access to the public.

Originally built on the site of the old Huajing Park, this extensively revamped park integrates community-friendly designs with a rich ecological environment.

It aims to create an ideal space for children to learn while playing and for residents of all ages to enjoy leisure time just outside their doors, Zheng Yuying, the chief designer of the park, told the forum.

The park is designed to serve a diverse audience, crafted like an emerald necklace set within the urban landscape. Its facilities cater to a variety of cultural and recreational activities, inviting citizens to tour, explore, and entertain themselves, said Zheng.

A key feature of the park is its "Multidimensional Greenway," which connects ground pathways, pedestrian bridges, and elevated sections into a nearly 500-meter long skywalk.

This walkway links multiple themed areas such as the Hedge School, Woodcraft School, Insect Secret Realm, and Vitality Playground, thus providing a multifunctional space for both tourists and local residents.

The district's efforts have seen significant enhancements in street aesthetics and urban landscapes. It creates exemplary scenes of high-quality living environments across various neighborhoods from Xujiahui commercial hub to Longhua, said Zheng.

Xuhui aims to become city's flourishing ecological hub
Ti Gong

Experts discuss the integration of refined urban design with sustainable practices at the forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xujiahui
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     