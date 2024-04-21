﻿
News / Metro

Nordic expats spoke up at green cycling rally

A cycling rally to raise green awareness has been held on Pudong's waterfront area along the Huangpu River.
Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Ti Gong

Nearly 100 cyclists took part in the event.

A cycling rally to raise green awareness has been held on Pudong's waterfront area along the Huangpu River.

The "Nordic Shanghai Climate Cycling in Pudong Towards a Shared Future" set off on Saturday morning, attracting nearly 100 participants from home and abroad.

It was round trip between Qiantan area and Lujiazui area, covering more than 20 kilometers.

Cyclists from countries like Denmark, Norway and Finland, enjoyed the fun of cycling on waterfront tracks while exploring the natural landscape and architectural landmarks on both sides of the river.

Ti Gong

Cycling tracks along Pudong's waterfront.

Many of them gave a thumbs-up for the city's bike-friendly environment, and its cultural charm mixed with old and new.

Christian Hvid Jonstrup from Denmark said: "Cycling is really something that we are very keen on back in Denmark. I'm glad to see such an event in Shanghai."

Another Danish expat Casper Tollerud said he commutes from home to office by riding bike.

"It just takes me just 30 minutes, compared to a nearly 50-minute driving. I also get some excises," he said. He added that Shanghai has grown to a very liveable city with very friendly cycling tracks.

As for the event, he said it helps to raise the green awareness.

"I strongly support China's 2060 carbon neutrality target," he said.

"Low-carbon design concept is underlined in my company's industrial park projects in China."

The event was organized by Pudong's Foreign Affairs Office, in partnership with consulates general of Denmark, Norway and Finland in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Cyclists enjoy the fun of cycling and beautiful waterfront landscapes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
