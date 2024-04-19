﻿
News / Metro

Medical data research and application lab established in the city

The Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital has teamed with research institutes to set up the Medical Data Elements and Joint Laboratory for innovative medical data use and development.
To boost digital medicine and enhance data sharing between medical bodies, the Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital has teamed with research institutes to set up the Medical Data Elements and Joint Laboratory for innovative medical data use and development.

There are currently digital barriers between individual hospitals, Internet hospitals, and hospitals at different levels, affecting integrated data use and patient management.

"This laboratory is to enhance integration and use of this medical data to improve clinical capability and make a better use of the data to serve patients," said Dr Yu Baoqing, president of the Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital.

"As a hospital featuring both Western and traditional Chinese medicine, we want to use the laboratory to realize the modernization of TCM and work out application scenarios for TCM data. Cooperating with digital experts, we want to study a whole-process management of data element use and application, approval and monitoring to create innovative medical data use," he said.

The Institute of Digital Medical Technology under the Shanghai Yangtze Delta Innovation Institute, one partner of the new laboratory, said it would provide hospitals with better resource allocation and use and industrialization use of testing data, improve the efficiency and quality of equipment use through big data models and achieve intelligent evaluation and individualized diagnosis and treatment for patients through a deep integration of big data and medical equipment.

The health authority in the Pudong New Area said the hospital is located inside the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and encouraged it to make breakthroughs in mechanism and data applications to build a more intelligent hospital with more precise medical services to benefit patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Special Reports
Follow Us

