News / Metro

Shanghai Charity Foundation Exhibition Hall declared open

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:27 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
Exhibition at the hall in Xuhui District features landmark charity programs over the past three decades and information and exhibits related to the city's philanthropic culture.
Ding Chunchun

The Shanghai Charity Foundation Exhibition Hall opened to the public in Xuhui District on Tuesday, showing the development of the city's charity courses and raising public awareness.

Covering nearly 400 square meters, the hall has four sections.

The display features landmark charity programs over the past three decades and the city's philanthropic culture.

The foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Micro charity films are screened as part of the exhibition.

At a digital experience area, people can draw "digital charity blind boxes" to get involved in charity courses.

It aims to trigger interest in and awareness of charity among the young generation, the foundation said.

The exhibition also features a landscape painting "Great Virtue is Like Water." It was drawn by three researchers at the Shanghai Research Institute of Culture and History.

The idiom came from the ancient book of "Dao De Jing," or "The Classic of the Way and the Virtue" by ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Zi.

The foundation was established in May, 1994. By the end of last year, its revenue totaled 18.9 billion yuan and 15.3 billion yuan had been spent, benefiting about 50.50 million people.

If you go:

Opening days: Tuesday-Sunday

Address: 259 Jiashan Road, Xuhui District No. 259, Jiashan Road, Xuhui District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
