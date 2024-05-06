Renovation begins to restore Ohel Moishe Synagogue to 1907 glory

The historic synagogue in Hongkou District was initially constructed by Ashkenazi Jews residing in Shanghai and was a gathering place for Jewish refugees during World War II.

A major renovation project began on Monday to restore historic Ohel Moishe Synagogue in Hongkou District to its original 1907 appearance.

The century-old building within the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum will close for over six months for repairs inside and out. The goal is to unveil a refurbished synagogue by year-end, according to the museum.

Built in 1907 with grey brick walls and a red-sloped roof, the synagogue was initially constructed by Ashkenazi Jews residing in Shanghai.

In 1927, a Russian Jew transformed it into a synagogue. During World War II, the synagogue was a gathering place for Jewish refugees in the city.

After most of the refugees returned to their home countries in 1956, the synagogue was closed. It then served various purposes, including as a government office and hospital.

The building was repurposed to house exhibitions in 2007 when the museum was established.

With expanded museum space, the synagogue was restored to its 1920s appearance, serving as a venue for theatrical performances and concerts. The current restoration aims to improve the building's multifunctional space.

Over the years, the building's features, such as mosaic tiles, wooden stair railings, and red bricks, have shown signs of decay, necessitating repairs.

Recent discoveries by the museum have inspired a restoration plan that seeks to restore the synagogue to its original state. The restoration focuses on the Ark at the center of the synagogue, which will be restored to its 1920s design.

The renovation includes repairing the facade, strengthening the roof and terrace frames, cleaning mosaic floors, and installing fireproofing. The renovated building will offer an improved experience to visitors, said Chen Jian, curator of the museum.

"The synagogue will have a more flexible use of space after the renovation, serving visitors better with expanded functionality," he added.