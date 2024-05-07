﻿
News / Metro

Innovation and cooperation at China Cycle 2024

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
Brands announce cross-border and cross-industry cooperation at the Shanghai New International Expo Center with Woom announcing its official entry into the Chinese market.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
Innovation and cooperation at China Cycle 2024
SHINE

Executives from Woom and RoyalBaby announced a cooperation in the Chinese market.

Bike firms are showcasing upgraded products and innovations are the ongoing China Cycle 2024 in Shanghai, one of the largest bicycle and motorcycle exhibitions that is marking its 32nd year.

Many brands announced cross-border and cross-industry cooperation during the event, which attracted about 1,700 exhibitors to the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

During the exhibition, Austria-based children's bike manufacturer Woom announced its official entry into the Chinese market. Chinese firm RoyalBaby is Woom's partner and sales distributor for Woom.

"It's a milestone and logical move for Woom to enter the China market, one of the biggest markets globally," said Paul Fattinger, Woom's chief executive

China is experiencing an unprecedented boom in cycling, with the activity becoming popular nationwide for its health and wellness benefits, according to a recent report by fitness app Keep.

Innovation and cooperation at China Cycle 2024
zhu shenshen / SHINE

Forever is to launch a co-brand bike with a popular Tencent game.

Time-honored local brands such as Forever (Yongjiu) and Phoenix are showcasing new products at their booths.

Forever, which has produced bikes since 1940, is going to release a new co-brand model with the Honor of Kings, a popular Tencent game.

Gear such as helmets, headphones, gloves and more are also on display at the four-day event which kicked off on Sunday.

If you go:

Date: May 5-8

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区龙阳路2345号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Honor
Pudong
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     