Innovation and cooperation at China Cycle 2024

Brands announce cross-border and cross-industry cooperation at the Shanghai New International Expo Center with Woom announcing its official entry into the Chinese market.

SHINE

Bike firms are showcasing upgraded products and innovations are the ongoing China Cycle 2024 in Shanghai, one of the largest bicycle and motorcycle exhibitions that is marking its 32nd year.

Many brands announced cross-border and cross-industry cooperation during the event, which attracted about 1,700 exhibitors to the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

During the exhibition, Austria-based children's bike manufacturer Woom announced its official entry into the Chinese market. Chinese firm RoyalBaby is Woom's partner and sales distributor for Woom.

"It's a milestone and logical move for Woom to enter the China market, one of the biggest markets globally," said Paul Fattinger, Woom's chief executive

China is experiencing an unprecedented boom in cycling, with the activity becoming popular nationwide for its health and wellness benefits, according to a recent report by fitness app Keep.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

Time-honored local brands such as Forever (Yongjiu) and Phoenix are showcasing new products at their booths.

Forever, which has produced bikes since 1940, is going to release a new co-brand model with the Honor of Kings, a popular Tencent game.

Gear such as helmets, headphones, gloves and more are also on display at the four-day event which kicked off on Sunday.

If you go:

Date: May 5-8



Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区龙阳路2345号