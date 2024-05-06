Platelet donations launch Shanghai's weeklong Red Cross celebrations

Staff, volunteers and city residents respond to call ahead of World Red Cross Day with a weeklong series of events planned, including free consultations and training courses.

Ti Gong

Local Red Cross staff and residents donated nearly 140 units of platelets on Monday in response to a call for more donations and in celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Red Cross Society of China ahead of Wednesday's World Red Cross Day.

A series of Red Cross-themed events and programs will be launched this week, including an exhibition on the history of Red Cross, free medical consultation and free first-aid training courses.

As a highlight of the weeklong event, officials, staff and volunteers from the Shanghai Stem Cell Donor's Bank went to Shanghai Blood Center to donate platelets, a blood component important for patients with blood diseases or cancer.



"I and my colleagues work with hospitals of blood disease patients, stem cell donors and patients' relatives every day. There are many touching stories and we always want to contribute more to the stem cell donation event," said Zhang Yi, director of the bank. "So all our staff came to donate platelets today, using our move to tell the public that platelet donation is harmless and encourage more people to donate to help patients.

"Blood and platelet donation is also a best way to show and promote the spirit of the Red Cross."