News / Metro

French school students try out Olympic sports ahead of qualifier series

  12:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
The inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai on May 16 through 19 features popular urban sports of breaking, BMX freestyle, sport climbing, and skateboarding.
  12:29 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0

Shot by Dong Jun, Yang Meiping. Edited by Dong Jun, Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Nine students from the Shanghai French School have visited the Urban Park on the waterfront in Huangpu District ahead of the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai on May 16 through 19, trying some of the popular urban sports of breaking, BMX freestyle, sport climbing, and skateboarding that will be part of the series.

At the invitation of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the students painted rocks and showed off their skills in skateboarding and wall climbing on Tuesday.

They also extended their best wishes to the athletes competing in this year's Olympic Games, which will take place in Paris in July and August.

The series will see 464 athletes competing for over 150 qualification spots for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace on Monday, said China supported France in hosting a successful Paris Olympic Games and would send a high-level delegation to France.

Xi is making his third state visit to France on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations.

11 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
