CNS mini-program expansion offers supermarket and housing ease for expats

City News Service has expanded its WeChat mini-program by integrating several lifestyle facilities with multiple language interfaces, such as groceries and housing, to take a step forward in enhancing convenience for expatriates in Shanghai.

Expats can now access a wide range of daily essentials and culinary ingredients through these online supermarkets as well as finding their dream apartment.

The featured facilities include ALDI, EPERMARKET, CITYSHOP, Gmart, ORANGE STORE, and TIMES GROCERY, and Ziroom rental.

Here is how you can find us

1. Open WeChat and search for "City News Service".

2. Select the one categorized under mini-programs.





3. Click on "Service", then "Living".





CITYSHOP and ALDI stand out as the most renowned import supermarkets in Shanghai, both of which are now accessible through the CNS mini-program platform.

Furthermore, a diverse selection of unique and popular imported supermarkets cater to expatriates from Japan and Korea, among others.

Gmart is a Korean chain supermarket with branches worldwide. It's renowned as one of Shanghai's largest and most comprehensive supermarkets for those who like all things Korean. Offering a diverse range of products suitable for daily life, Gmart provides a one-stop shopping experience for fresh vegetables and sections dedicated to instant noodles, snacks, kimchi, beverages, and more.

ORANGE STORE boasts an extensive selection of products, including snacks, beverages, fresh fruits, and common daily necessities, many of which are imported from Japan.

In addition to grocery stores, CNS users can also access housing facilities such as Ziroom. Here, you can explore where expatriates live and choose from a variety of apartment styles. Detailed layouts of different apartments are provided for your viewing convenience.



