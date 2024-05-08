﻿
News / Metro

Hospital offers hope for cancer patients wanting children

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
Special clinic at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital has helped around 300 patients with female cancer to deliver their babies successfully.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0

A city hospital is giving women with ovarian cancer the hope of having children in the future, a doctor said on Wednesday, World Ovarian Cancer Day.

About 70 percent of patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer are already in the terminal stage, as there are no symptoms earlier. About 70 percent of patients suffer a relapse and the overall five-year survival rate is 30 percent.

Around 57,000 new cases of ovarian cancer are reported in China each year.

"Regular health checks and an awareness of certain signals such as a larger waist, poor appetite, pain in the lower belly with urinary problems can help detect ovarian cancer earlier. Those with a family history and a mutation of BRCA genes should have a higher awareness," said Dr Wang Yudong, president of Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

Hospital offers hope for cancer patients wanting children
Ti Gong

Experts offer consultation and evaluation to a patient hoping to have a child.

"Concerning the birth demand of young patients, we aim to protect their fertility by the largest extent through cooperation with experts from various departments," Wang said. "We have established a special clinic offering comprehensive evaluation and medical guidance for patients with female cancer and cancer detected during pregnancy. So far we have helped about 300 patients with female cancer to deliver their babies successfully."

One 33-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer seven years ago, shared her story with other patients.

"I expressed my wish for fertility preservation and cooperated with doctors during treatment. I got married three years ago and am now in the seventh month of pregnancy through natural conception," said Zhu. "I want to tell young women that regular health checks are very important. Even though you are sick, you can still have the chance to be a mother."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     