Chinese mainland reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

Xinhua
  10:30 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Chinese health authority said on Wednesday that it received reports of 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including 22 that were domestically transmitted and 20 imported.

All the domestically-transmitted cases were asymptomatic cases from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission and Xinjiang's health commission.

The 22 cases were reported in Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, the Xinjiang health commission said, adding that 19 new asymptomatic cases were also reported on Tuesday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, seven were reported in Shanghai, six in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Henan and Sichuan, the commission said.

On Tuesday, eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,284 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,017 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 267 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,868. Of them, 298 patients were still being treated, including four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,936 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was no suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 9,907 close contacts were still under medical observation after 500 were discharged on Tuesday, according to the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
