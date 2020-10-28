News / Nation

Compulsory use of bioinformation prohibited in east China city

Xinhua
  15:53 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province has issued a regulation stipulating that the gathering of bioinformation shall not be required to enter residential communities.
Xinhua
  15:53 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0

The eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province has issued a regulation stipulating that the gathering of bioinformation like fingerprints and facial recognition data shall not be required to enter residential communities.

As bioinformation technology has become increasingly widespread in China, many residential communities have installed intelligent facial recognition systems at entrances.

While the move brings convenience to community residents and improves the efficiency of property management, it has also triggered concerns about the security of personal bioinformation.

On October 1, China released a new version of the national standards on personal information protection, requiring that prior to the collection of personal bioinformation, the individual whose personal information is being collected should be separately notified of the purpose, method, and use as well as the collection scope and storage time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     