Xinjiang reports 2 confirmed, 116 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 116 asymptomatic cases, all in south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, between the end of Monday and 8:30 pm on Tuesday, according to a press conference held by the regional government.

The two confirmed cases were re-categorized from asymptomatic carriers and all the new asymptomatic cases were among people who are under isolated medical observation in Kashgar, said Wang Xijiang, deputy director of Kashgar's disease control and prevention center.

As of 8:30 pm Tuesday, Xinjiang had a total of 64 confirmed cases and 345 asymptomatic cases.

