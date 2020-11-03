Xi stresses advancing deep integration of reform, development

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to fully implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to fully implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and promote the deep integration and efficient interaction of reform and development.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the 16th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

China's development will enter a new stage during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, and the country's reforms are at a new juncture, said Xi, also head of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

Efforts should be made to address prominent issues and reforms should be more strategic, forward-looking and targeted, Xi said, adding that the reforms should be better steered to meet the demands of development, the grassroots and the people.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the central committee for deepening overall reform, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and approved a series of guidelines on optimizing the state-owned economy, building a high-standard market system, enhancing the management of state assets, promoting elderly care and child nursery services, implementing a forest chief system, strengthening social responsibilities of cultural enterprises, improving the delisting mechanism of listed firms and punishing illegal securities activities.

The meeting stressed efforts to optimize the layout and structure of the state-owned economy and intensify its competitiveness, innovation capacity, influence, and capability of resisting risks.

China should also work to build a high-standard market system, take expanding domestic demand as a strategic underpinning, and strive to provide a powerful institutional guarantee for forging a new development pattern.

The meeting decided that China will implement a forest chief system, clarifying all levels of forest chiefs' responsibilities in protecting forests and grasslands.

Also, the country should consolidate the delisting mechanism for listed companies and crack down on illegal securities activities as crucial measures for comprehensively deepening reform of the capital market, according to the meeting.

The meeting called for more efforts to optimize delisting standards, streamline delisting procedures, increase delisting channels and enforce stricter delisting regulation. It also vowed to strengthen cross-border cooperation in regulation and law enforcement to ensure a stable market order.

In terms of education, the meeting emphasized the continuation of deepening comprehensive education reform and the establishment of a balanced basic public education service system to narrow the urban-rural divide.

In addition, the meeting reaffirmed the arrangements made at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, stressing creating a new development pattern, improving the market-oriented allocation of production factors and the fair competition system, boosting the integrated development of the innovation chain and the industrial chain, as well as vitalizing market entities.

Progress should also be achieved in safeguarding stable employment, optimizing income allocation, facilitating the overall green transformation of economic and social development, and forming the new institutions of a higher-level open economy, according to the meeting.