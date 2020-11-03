News / Nation

Xi stresses advancing deep integration of reform, development

Xinhua
  09:04 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to fully implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
Xinhua
  09:04 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to fully implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and promote the deep integration and efficient interaction of reform and development.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the 16th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

China's development will enter a new stage during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, and the country's reforms are at a new juncture, said Xi, also head of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

Efforts should be made to address prominent issues and reforms should be more strategic, forward-looking and targeted, Xi said, adding that the reforms should be better steered to meet the demands of development, the grassroots and the people.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the central committee for deepening overall reform, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and approved a series of guidelines on optimizing the state-owned economy, building a high-standard market system, enhancing the management of state assets, promoting elderly care and child nursery services, implementing a forest chief system, strengthening social responsibilities of cultural enterprises, improving the delisting mechanism of listed firms and punishing illegal securities activities.

The meeting stressed efforts to optimize the layout and structure of the state-owned economy and intensify its competitiveness, innovation capacity, influence, and capability of resisting risks.

China should also work to build a high-standard market system, take expanding domestic demand as a strategic underpinning, and strive to provide a powerful institutional guarantee for forging a new development pattern.

The meeting decided that China will implement a forest chief system, clarifying all levels of forest chiefs' responsibilities in protecting forests and grasslands.

Also, the country should consolidate the delisting mechanism for listed companies and crack down on illegal securities activities as crucial measures for comprehensively deepening reform of the capital market, according to the meeting.

The meeting called for more efforts to optimize delisting standards, streamline delisting procedures, increase delisting channels and enforce stricter delisting regulation. It also vowed to strengthen cross-border cooperation in regulation and law enforcement to ensure a stable market order.

In terms of education, the meeting emphasized the continuation of deepening comprehensive education reform and the establishment of a balanced basic public education service system to narrow the urban-rural divide.

In addition, the meeting reaffirmed the arrangements made at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, stressing creating a new development pattern, improving the market-oriented allocation of production factors and the fair competition system, boosting the integrated development of the innovation chain and the industrial chain, as well as vitalizing market entities.

Progress should also be achieved in safeguarding stable employment, optimizing income allocation, facilitating the overall green transformation of economic and social development, and forming the new institutions of a higher-level open economy, according to the meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     