Chinese firm builds toilets for aged people in Zambia town

Jack and Jill, a joint agro-business enterprise with a major shareholding being held by Chinese has built 64 toilets for the aged people in Zambia's Masaiti district.

Jack and Jill, a joint agro-business enterprise with a major shareholding being held by Chinese has built 64 toilets for the aged people in Zambia's Masaiti district as part of the enterprise's Corporate Social Responsibility, a company official has said.

In an interview, company spokesperson Anthony Mwewa said the company was touched by the plight of the aged people in the region.

"As a company, we want to give back to the community, we want to see people live in a better environment," he said.

He said the company had spent close to 700,000 Kwacha (about 35,000 US dollars) on the toilet project.

Mwewa said the company would continue helping the needy in areas where it is operating from.

And company manager Wei Yu said this is not the first time the company was giving back to the community.

"We want to see people live in a better environment for improved health standards," Wei said.

And a community member, Raphael Mpundu said he was grateful to the Chinese firm for its support to the communities in Zambia.

"These are the kind of investors that we need who care about the lives of the local people," Mpundu said.

The firm deals in agro-business and it has employed about 200 workers.