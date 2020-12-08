Wang calls for joint efforts to rebuild China-US trust

Chinese foreign minister urged both sides to strive to resume dialogue, bring ties back on track and rebuild mutual trust for the next stage of bilateral ties.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called for joint efforts from China and the United States to ensure “a stable transition” of China-US relations against disruptions of all kinds.

Wang made the remarks in Beijing at a meeting with a delegation of board of directors of the US-China Business Council held via video link.

China’s relations with the US have sunk to the lowest level in decades during the Trump administration, which is set to be replaced by new leadership when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

“The serious difficulties encountered in Sino-US relations in recent years are something we do not want to see, and I believe it is also something that all sectors of the US community, including the business community, do not want to see,” Wang said.

He pointed out that both countries should respect each other’s history, core interests and “the systems and paths chosen by our people” when managing differences and conflicts.

“China and the US can totally cooperate in areas such as managing the pandemic, economic recovery and climate change.”

Wang called on both countries to resume dialogue at all levels and to encourage friendly exchanges between legislatures, think tanks, business communities and the media.

As the world’s two largest economies, “China and the United States should strengthen dialogue and cooperation and make greater contributions to lasting peace and prosperity of mankind,” he said. “For problems that cannot be immediately resolved, we need to maintain a constructive attitude to manage the situation.”

Saying that the future of China-US relations hinges on the correct choices made by the US and the joint efforts of the two sides, Wang put forward five proposals for promoting the sound and stable development of bilateral ties — to perceive China in a strategically correct way, strengthening communication and dialogue, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, managing disputes and differences, and increasing public support for bilateral ties.

Wang urged the US to correct its strategic perceptions, asserting that the root cause of the current state of bilateral ties is that some people on the US side cling to ideological prejudice and a continuation of a Cold War mentality. This has led to a “zero-sum-game” view that China is an adversary.

Wang expressed hope that the US policy on China will return to objectivity and rationality soon.

In the face of major global challenges, such as the spread of COVID-19 and economic recession, China and the US should help each other and show responsibility, he noted

“China does not interfere in the internal affairs of the US, does not export its development model abroad, and does not engage in ideological confrontation; the US should also abide by the norms of international relations, not interfere in China’s internal affairs, and not block the Chinese people’s right to pursue a better life,” Wang stressed.

Speaking of bilateral trade ties, Wang said economic and trade cooperation has always been a key part of the China-US relationship, while the US business community has been a stabilizing force in promoting the healthy development of the relationship.

Curbs on people-to-people exchanges condemned

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the United States’ imposition of restrictions on China-US people-to-people exchanges, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

These actions go against the fundamental benefits of the Chinese and American people, Hua told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The spokesperson’s comments came after the US State Department announced the termination of five cultural exchange programs with China in the latest move targeting bilateral cultural exchanges.

Also on Monday, the foreign ministry also voiced firm opposition and strong condemnation after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa sanctions on officials from the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China will take the necessary and legitimate measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development rights, Hua insisted.