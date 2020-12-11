Chinese mainland reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Of the domestically transmitted cases, four were reported in Sichuan and two in Heilongjiang.

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that it received reports of 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, including six domestically transmitted cases and nine imported ones.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, four were reported in Sichuan and two in Heilongjiang, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,989 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,743 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 246 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,688 by Thursday, including 292 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,762 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Thursday, and 6,708 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday also saw seven newly reported asymptomatic cases on the mainland, including six arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two imported asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 200 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, out of which 191 were imported cases, the commission said.

By the end of Thursday, 7,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 114 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 confirmed cases had been reported in Macau SAR, and 724 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

Altogether 5,900 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged from hospitals in Macau SAR, and 590 in Taiwan.