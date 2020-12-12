Masters of ceramics showcase work in Longquan

The 3rd World Celadon Conference opened in Longquan, Zhejiang Province, on Friday featuring ceramic masters, artists and experts from 15 countries.

Longquan is famous for celadon and sword making in China, and the conference is part of the local government’s efforts to transform its cultural resources into economic growth.

The event, organized by the Longquan City government, consists of 30 activities, including exhibitions, salons and fairs.

A mini film festival is being held during the three-day event to promote cultural exchange, with 10 movies about ceramics from five counties to be broadcast.

Ten Chinese experts including famous director Zhang Jizhong have joined hands with five Longquan ceramic masters to create 10 ceramic works.

Dragon boat and motorboat performances were presented on Oujiang River on Friday, and 10 well-decorated boats also patrolled on the river to show tourism resources in the area.

Livestreams have been organized to sell ceramic works directly from local kilns.

A fair featured 200 booths selling ceramics, swords and handicrafts, with the opportunity for visitors to make handicrafts themselves.