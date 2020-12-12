News / Nation

Masters of ceramics showcase work in Longquan

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:28 UTC+8, 2020-12-12       0
The 3rd World Celadon Conference opened in Longquan, Zhejiang Province, on Friday featuring ceramic masters, artists and experts from 15 countries.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:28 UTC+8, 2020-12-12       0
Masters of ceramics showcase work in Longquan

Officials and artists launch the 3rd World Celadon Conference.

The 3rd World Celadon Conference opened in Longquan, Zhejiang Province, on Friday featuring ceramic masters, artists and experts from 15 countries.

Longquan is famous for celadon and sword making in China, and the conference is part of the local government’s efforts to transform its cultural resources into economic growth.

The event, organized by the Longquan City government, consists of 30 activities, including exhibitions, salons and fairs.

Masters of ceramics showcase work in Longquan

Visitors admire a ceramic work on exhibit in Longquan, Zhejiang Province.

A mini film festival is being held during the three-day event to promote cultural exchange, with 10 movies about ceramics from five counties to be broadcast.

Ten Chinese experts including famous director Zhang Jizhong have joined hands with five Longquan ceramic masters to create 10 ceramic works.

Dragon boat and motorboat performances were presented on Oujiang River on Friday, and 10 well-decorated boats also patrolled on the river to show tourism resources in the area.

Masters of ceramics showcase work in Longquan

Dragon boat races on the Oujiang River in Longquan.

Livestreams have been organized to sell ceramic works directly from local kilns.

A fair featured 200 booths selling ceramics, swords and handicrafts, with the opportunity for visitors to make handicrafts themselves.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     