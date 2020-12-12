Man charged with murder after setting ex-wife alight

A man alleged to have killed his ex-wife by setting her on fire has been arrested on a murder charge, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said.

SSI ļʱ



A man alleged to have killed his ex-wife by setting her on fire has been arrested on a murder charge, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced on its website today.

The arrest of Tang was approved by the People’s Procuratorate in Jinchuan County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Tang is accused of dousing his ex-wife Lamu, an influencer on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in petrol and setting her alight at her home on September 14. This followed a long history of domestic violence.

Lamu had more than 885,000 followers on Douyin and regularly posted videos of her daily life foraging in the mountains, cooking and lip-syncing to songs dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing.

Lamu died on September 30 despite medical attention. She suffered burns to 90 percent of her body, according to her sister.

The case is being further processed by local legal authorities.